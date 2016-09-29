(Corrects year of forecast in headline and first paragraph to 2017 from 2016)

BAKU, Sept 29 Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry on Thursday forecast gross domestic product growth of 1 percent for next year, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The International Monetary Fund predicts Azeri GDP will fall 2.4 percent this year while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development sees a 3 percent contraction. (Full Story)

The ministry also said it assumed an average oil price of $40 per barrel in the 2017 budget.