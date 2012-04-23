BAKU, April 23 Anglo Asian Mining said
it had discovered gold at Ordubad mine, boosting its prospects
for gold production in Azerbaijan, where it plans to increase
production to over 300,000 ounces of the precious metal per year
by 2015.
"The Notice of Discovery has been submitted following
exploration work performed by Anglo Asian at its Piyazbashi and
Agyurt deposits at Ordubad during 2010 and 2011, building on
work performed in Soviet times," it said on Monday.
Anglo Asian Mining began gold production at Azerbaijan's
major Gedabek gold and copper mine, 350 km west of the capital
Baku, in July 2009. The company plans to extract more than 37
tonnes of gold from Gedabek.
It started exploration at some other mines, including the
462 square metres Ordubad mine, in 2010.
"Further information concerning the results of the studies
and exploration work will be announced in due course and further
exploration work is now planned with a view to confirming a
small gold deposit with production potential," the company said.
Anglo Asian Mining reduced its gold production in Azerbaijan
by 15 percent year-on-year to 57,068 ounces in 2011 from 67,267
ounces in 2010.
The company did not give a reason for the decline, while a
source at Anglo Asian Mining told Reuters in January it was
linked to "some financial problems, which are resolved now."
The company plans to increase gold production in Azerbaijan
to 300,000 ounces per year by 2015.
It envisages exploration of seven mines in western
Azerbaijan with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes.
The AIM-listed company is controlled by R.V. Investment
Group Services. The Azeri government owns 49 percent.