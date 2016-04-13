BAKU, April 13 Azerbaijan's top gold producer,
Anglo Asian Mining Plc, cut its output by 17.6 percent
to 14,172 ounces in the first quarter and set a target of 73,000
to 77,000 ounces for 2016.
The company increased its gold output by 19 percent
year-on-year to 72,032 ounces in 2015, hitting its target for
the year.
The London-listed firm said it increased production of
copper at Azerbaijan's main mine, Gedabek, and the Gosha mine to
432 tonnes in January to March, from 182 tonnes a year earlier.
Silver output rose to 1,958 ounces from 597 ounces.
"The first quarter of the year has always had lower
production due to the difficult winter weather conditions,"
Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri said in a statement on Wednesday.
He said that the company had contracted for a second semi
autogenous grinding (SAG) mill to be installed. These are used
to crush and grind ore.
"We expect the SAG mill to be operational in the third
quarter of 2016," Vaziri said.
The company commissioned its new flotation plant at Gedabek
in the third quarter of the last year. It began commercial
production in the fourth quarter.
Gold dore sales in the first quarter of this year totalled
12,058 ounces at an average price of $1,184 per ounce.
Gold is produced at Gedabek and other Azeri mines under a
production venture with Anglo Asian, in which the government
owns 49 percent.
Anglo Asian began production at Gedabek, 350 km west of the
capital Baku, in July 2009 with plans to extract a total of 22
tonnes of gold.
Overall, Anglo Asian plans to exploit seven mines in western
Azerbaijan with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Smith)