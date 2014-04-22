BAKU, April 22 Azerbaijan's main gold producer
said it had increased output by 32 percent in the first quarter
of 2014 and set a target of 62,000 to 67,000 ounces for the
year, up as much as 28.7 percent from production in 2013.
London-listed Anglo Asian Mining Plc said on Tuesday
it had raised production at Azerbaijan's main mine, Gedabek, to
11,312 ounces in January-March 2014 from 8,585 ounces in the
same period last year.
"Our revised 2014 gold production target of between 62,000
ounces and 67,000 ounces represents an increase on 2013
production of 52,068 ounces of gold and highlights our
commitment to achieving production growth over the coming year,"
Anglo Asian Chief Executive Officer Reza Vaziri said in a
statement.
Its 2013 output rose from 50,025 ounces in 2012, but the
company said it missed its target last year due to unexpected
weather conditions and processing issues. It did not disclose
the target, though a source there last year mentioned a figure
of 80,000 ounces.
Gold is produced at Gedabek and other Azeri mines under a
production venture with Anglo Asian, in which the government
owns 49 percent.
Anglo Asian began production at Gedabek, 350 km west of the
capital Baku, in July 2009 and plans to extract a total of 22
tonnes of gold from the mine.
It produced 1,095 tonnes of ore at the Gosha mine, 50 km
from Gedabek, in the first quarter of this year, sending 250
tonnes to Gedabek for processing. It expects to mine 58,000
tonnes of ore at Gosha this year.
The company said gold sales in the first quarter of this
year totalled 10,403 ounces at an average price of $1,303 per
ounce.
The company commissioned an agitation leaching plant at
Gedabek in June 2013 and installed a Knelson concentrator in
March this year, hoping to isolate copper sulphides that were
found to have restricted gold recoveries in the leach tanks in
2013.
"Early results have shown enhanced gold recovery from
high-copper sulphide ore along with reduced cyanide
consumption," CEO Vaziri said.
Overall, Anglo Asian, which is controlled by R.V. Investment
Group Services, plans to develop seven mines in western
Azerbaijan with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nailia Bagirova; Writing by
Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jane Baird)