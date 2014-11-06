BAKU Nov 6 Azeri state energy company SOCAR
said it expected to close a deal to purchase Greek natural gas
grid operator DESFA in early 2015, anticipating that it will
clear an investigation by the European Commission.
SOCAR was the only bidder in a tender for DESFA last year,
offering 400 million euros ($501 million) for a 66 percent
stake.
The European Commission said on Wednesday it had started an
in-depth investigation to assess whether the proposed
acquisition would be in line with EU merger regulations.
"SOCAR appreciates the time, efforts and resources of the
European Commission's antimonopoly services for an in-depth
investigation of the deal and is ready to cooperate with them in
a constructive manner," SOCAR said in a statement on Thursday.
EU officials said they had concerns that the planned deal
might reduce competition in the wholesale gas market if the
merged entity were to hinder access by SOCAR's rivals to supply
the Greek gas transmission network.
"The Commission aims to ensure that the sale of DESFA, part
of the Greek government privatisation programme with a view to
modernise and liberalise the energy markets, does not result in
competitive harm and ultimately higher gas prices for consumers
in Greece," the European Commission said in a statement.
The Commission has 90 working days, until 23 March 2015, to
take a decision.
Russian energy company Sintez and Greek-Czech
group PPF-Terna dropped out of the race for DESFA last
year, leaving SOCAR as the only major player in the running.
The Azeri state energy company expects the purchase of DESFA
to strengthen its export potential.
SOCAR wants to deliver gas from its offshore Shah Deniz
gasfield to increase the level of its gas distribution in Greece
from its present level of 17 percent.
