TBILISI May 12 Azerbaijan's biggest bank, the
International Bank of Azerbaijan, said in an indicative
restructuring plan that its designated financial indebtedness
stood at $3.34 billion as of April 18.
In the document published on its website on Friday, IBA
mentioned a $500 million Eurobond due on June 11, 2019, as well
as debt owed to Cargill, Intesa Sanpaolo, Societe Generale and
Azeri state fund SOFAZ, among others.
On Thursday IBA said it was suspending payments on some of
its liabilities.
