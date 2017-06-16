BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
MOSCOW, June 16 International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said it has revised the terms of its debt restructuring plan after discussions with an ad hoc group of creditors represented by Clifford Chance.
"Such terms will be included in the information memorandum which will be published on Monday 19th of June 2017," IBA said on Friday.
The ad hoc group of creditors comprised some lenders who contributed to a $205 million senior bank facility arranged by Citibank and senior bank facilities arranged by Credit Suisse that were worth $148 million, $200 million and 27.9 million euros respectively, IBA said.
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)