* Iranian citizen charged for plotting an attack on Israeli
embassy
* Suspect denies plot charges
* Move adds tension to relations between neighbouring
countries
By Afet Mehdiyeva
BAKU, Nov 21 An Iranian man arrested on
suspicion of planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in the
former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan denies the allegation, an
Iranian diplomat said on Thursday.
Hassan Faraji, 31, is the latest in a number of Iranians to
be accused of criminal plots in recent years in Azerbaijan,
which has tense ties with its larger southern neighbour.
Faraji was detained near the Israeli embassy in the capital
Baku on Oct. 31 but his arrest was made public on Wednesday,
when state TV showed footage of police raiding an apartment.
"Faraji had a detailed plan of an attack on personnel of the
Israeli embassy...He put up a resistance to the police during a
detention," police said in a statement.
A court in Azerbaijan sentenced him to one month pre-trial
detention, while Azeri and Israeli media reported that he had
connections with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, an allegation an
Iranian official denied.
"This information does not correspond to the reality," the
Iranian embassy spokesman, who did not want to be named, told
Reuters.
Iranian embassy officials met Faraji in custody.
"He denies all charges and believes that his innocence will
be proved during an investigation," he said.
The case is a part of wider diplomatic tensions between the
neighbours, which share a religion but have sharply different
political systems.
Some 15 percent of Iranians are ethnic Azeris and there are
strong linguistic and family ties straddling the border, adding
another strain to ties.
Iran has accused Azerbaijan of assisting Israel in the
killing of Iranian nuclear scientists.
Azerbaijan, for its part, has arrested dozens of people last
year on suspicion of connections with Iran's Revolutionary
Guards, and of plotting attacks, including on the Israeli
ambassador to Baku.
Iranian citizen Phaiz Bakhram Hassan was sentenced last
month to 15 years in prison for an attempt to attack the Israeli
embassy in Baku. He was arrested last year.
Iran closed two check-points on the border with Azerbaijan
this month in response to the closure of another border
check-point by the Azeri side after a gunman opened fire from
the Iranian side of the border on a tractor, officials said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing
by Angus MacSwan)