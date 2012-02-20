BAKU Feb 20 An Iranian journalist is
being held in custody on suspicion of drug possession in
Azerbaijan, prompting a warning from Iran's embassy that the
arrest could damage already tense relations between the
neighbouring nations.
Anar Bayramli, a reporter for Iran's Sahar TV and the Fars
news agency, was detained last week and Azeri authorities
ordered him held in custody on Monday pending further
investigations and a possible trial, saying they found him in
possession of .387 grams of heroin.
"This incident may lead to a worsening of bilateral
relations," Azeri news agency ANS quoted an Iranian embassy
representative in Baku as saying. The representative said
Bayramli is "a devout, respectable person".
Azerbaijan is an oil-rich Muslim Caspian Sea state whose
secular government has cordial ties with the United States.
Tension between Iran and Azerbaijan has increased after
killings of Iranian nuclear scientists, which Tehran has blamed
on Israel and the United States, and attacks or alleged plots
against Israelis in several countries including Azerbaijan.
Last month Azeri authorities arrested two men suspected of
plotting to attack foreigners, including the Israeli ambassador
in Baku and a rabbi.
Azeri authorities said the two suspects had been helped by
an Iranian linked to Iran's intelligence services, who supplied
them guns and explosives to smuggle from Iran.
On Feb. 12, Iran's Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of
aiding Israeli intelligence in the assassination of a Iranian
nuclear scientist blown up last month, according to Fars.
Shortly before Bayramli's arrest, the speaker of
Azerbaijan's parliament suggested that Sahar TV was "preparing
anti-Azerbaijan provocations".
Fears of Iranian plotting against its smaller neighbour have
been prominent for years in Azerbaijan, whose President Ilham
Aliyev tolerates little dissent.
Azeri authorities have said they thwarted a plan by agents
of Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militia to set off a car bomb
near the Israeli embassy four years ago, and a plot targeting
the U.S. and British embassies in 2007.
(Editing by Steve Gutterman)