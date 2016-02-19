(Corrects Gurbanzada's title in 4th paragraph, timing of launch
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI Feb 19 Azerbaijan could see the launch of
its first standalone Islamic bank as early as next year as the
government makes progress to introduce legislation to facilitate
interest-free finance, an advisor to the new venture told
Reuters.
The move could reverse the fortunes of Islamic finance in
the former Soviet state after the International Bank of
Azerbaijan (IBA), the country's largest lender, closed its
Islamic banking department in October.
Azerbaijan, alongside Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, are among
several central Asian countries creating a more welcoming
framework for sharia-compliant banking with the help of the
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.
A working group of cabinet ministers and the IDB is making
progress on the legislation, which would allow the proposed
Islamic bank to launch next year, said Behnam Gurbanzada, an
independent Islamic finance consultant.
"They are working on legislation together with the Islamic
Development Bank and they are keen to develop this process, this
banking model," said Gurbanzada, a member of a regional Islamic
banking advisory council.
The proposed Islamic bank would be able to launch operations
as soon as the legislation is passed, said Gurbanzada.
Islamic finance transactions have been developed in the
country, such as lease-based financing for SMEs, although
specific rules could broaden the types of products while making
them easier and cheaper to design.
The market downturn has also increased demand from corporate
clients for alternative financing sources, Gurbanzada said on
the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.
"Today the market needs long-term financing, it should be
based on investments and partnerships rather than just loans and
credit."
The new Islamic bank would use a branchless model, aiming to
reach a wide client base in Azerbaijan, where an estimated 93
percent of the 9 million people are Muslim.
