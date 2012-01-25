* Security ministry says suspects had indirect links with
Iranian intelligence
* Azeri media report Israeli ambassador, rabbi targeted
* Israeli military says Hezbollah, others targeting Israel
in attack bids abroad
By Lada Yevgrashina
BAKU, Jan 25 Authorities in Azerbaijan, a
former Soviet republic bordering Iran, have arrested two men
suspected of plotting to attack prominent foreigners including
Israel's ambassador and a local rabbi, officials and media
reported on Wednesday.
The National Security Ministry said the men were connected
to an Iranian citizen who had links with Iran's intelligence.
Azerbaijan, a secular Muslim country, is home to more than
9,000 Jews and has friendly ties with Israel and the United
States. A major energy producer, it exports oil to Israel and
imports weapons and military hardware.
"Citizens of Azerbaijan - Rasim Aliyev and Ali Huseynov -
were preparing an attack on public figures, who are foreign
citizens," the National Security Ministry said in a statement.
The U.S. embassy issued a warning to its citizens saying
"the possibility remains for actions against U.S. or other
high-profile foreign interests in Azerbaijan".
The announcement came after several state websites in
Azerbaijan were rendered inaccessible for hours this month by
hackers who left threats and anti-Israel messages. That incident
coincided with similar cyber attacks in Israel.
The ministry said the Iranian citizen, identified as
Balagardash Dadashev, had helped the two buy weapons including
sniper rifles, handguns and explosive devices in Iran and
smuggle them to Azerbaijan.
Azeri media reported the suspects had been due to receive
$150,000 and their targets included the Israeli ambassador and a
local rabbi. The Israeli embassy said it was "operating as
usual" and declined further comment.
On Jan. 16, hackers calling themselves the Azerian
Cyber Army posted images of the devil over photographs of the
Azeri and Israeli presidents, as well as messages saying
"Servants of Jews" and "Enemies of Islam."
The same day, hackers disrupted online access to the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange, El Al Airlines and 3 banks in
what the government described as a cyber attack against Israel.
Azeri authorities have said they had thwarted a plan by
agents of Iran and Hezbollah to set off a car bomb near the
Israeli embassy in Baku four years ago, as well as an alleged
plot targeting the U.S. and British embassies in 2007.
In what may have been a reference to the plot, Israel's
military chief said "we are witnesses to the ongoing attempts by
Hezbollah and other hostile entities to execute vicious terror
attacks at locations far away from the state of Israel."
Earlier, police in Thailand detained a Lebanese man earlier
this month on suspicion of planning an attack. Officials said he
had links with Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Islamist group in Lebanon
backed by Syria and Iran that is on the U.S. blacklist of
foreign terrorist organizations.
Diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Iran are cool, but
Iranian companies operate and have stakes in oil contracts in
the Caspian Sea state, which exports around 1 million barrels of
crude a day (bpd) westward through a pipeline operated by a
consortium led by BP.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Steve
Gutterman and Maria Golovnina)