BAKU Dec 5 A court in Azerbaijan on Friday
ordered the detention of Khadija Ismailova, a journalist with
Radio Azadliq (Liberty), on charges of inciting a person to
attempt suicide in a case critics say highlights a
government-led crackdown on dissent.
Rights advocates accuse veteran President Ilham Aliyev's
government of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents, charges it
denies. The West has courted the former Soviet republic as an
alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas.
Ismailova has been critical of the president and some
members of the government.
The court ordered that she be held in pre-trial detention
for two months after a former colleague at the radio station
attempted to kill himself.
If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison.
Her lawyer said the ruling was "absurd".
"Prosecutors don't have any evidence. We plan to appeal the
court's decision," Elton Guliyev said.
Europe's main security and rights watchdog condemned the
arrest and said it was the latest case of a crackdown on media
freedom in Azerbaijan.
"The arrest of Ismailova is nothing but orchestrated
intimidation, which is part of a campaign aimed at silencing her
free and critical voice," Dunja Mijatovic, media representative
of the 57-nation Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe (OSCE), said in a statement.
Several other journalists and human rights defenders were
sentenced to prison terms earlier this year on charges including
tax evasion, illegal business activity and hooliganism. Defence
lawyers called the charges unfounded and politically motivated.
Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim former Soviet republic, says its
9 million citizens enjoy full freedom of speech and a lively
opposition press.
