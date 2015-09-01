BAKU, Sept 1 An Azeri court on Tuesday sentenced
to seven-and-a-half years in jail a prominent journalist known
for exposing corruption among the ruling elite in a case critics
say is political.
Human rights group Amnesty International says Khadija
Ismayilova, who works for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free
Europe/Radio Liberty, is a prisoner of conscience and that
charges against her were trumped up to stop her corruption
investigations.
A Baku court found Ismayilova guilty of embezzlement,
illegal business activities, tax evasion and abuse of her
position.
State prosecutors were seeking nine years in jail for
Ismayilova, 39, who has investigated government corruption,
business dealings of the president and his family and human
rights abuses in Azerbaijan
"We disagree with the verdict and plan to appeal it. The
sentencing is not justified and has been pre-ordered,"
Ismayilova defence lawyer Fariz Khamazly told Reuters.
Rights advocates accuse veteran Azeri President Ilham Aliyev
of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents, charges Baku denies.
Despite the criticism, the West has courted the former
Soviet republic as an alternative to Russia as a supplier of oil
and gas.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)