BAKU May 25 Radio Free Europe journalist Khadija Ismayilova has been freed from jail in Azerbaijan on Wednesday after the country's Supreme Court amended her imprisonment to 3 1/2 years of suspended sentence.

In September, an Azeri court sentenced Ismayilova, a prominent journalist known for exposing corruption among the ruling elite, to seven-and-a-half years in jail. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)