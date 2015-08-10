TBILISI Aug 10 Several human rights groups on Monday called on authorities in Azerbaijan to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the murder of journalist Rasim Aliyev.

Aliyev, who worked for the ANN.az website, died on Sunday in a Baku hospital after he was severely beaten the previous day by a group of people.

Officials have connected the attack to a Facebook post in which Aliyev had criticised a football player, angering his relatives. But human rights watchdogs suspect his killing could be connected to a series of photos Aliyev had posted online showing police brutality and social discontent.

Twelve human rights organisations, including the Sport for Rights coalition, Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, Index on Censorship, International Media Support and PEN American Centre, supported the appeal.

"As Rasim Aliyev's murder shows, critical voices are at greater risk now than ever before," Sport for Rights said in a statement.

"The international community must act now to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its human rights obligations and promote much-needed reforms in the country."

Azerbaijan, ruled by President Ilham Aliyev since he succeeded his father in 2003, has been courted by Western countries because of its role as an alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas to Europe.

However, various European bodies and human rights groups have accused Aliyev of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents, including journalists, charges Baku denies.

"The president of Azerbaijan rates this incident as a threat to the freedom of speech and information, free activity of the mass media in the country," Ali Hasanov, the president's aide for public and political affairs, said on Monday. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Additional reporting by Nailia Bagirova,; Editing by Angus MacSwan)