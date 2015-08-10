TBILISI Aug 10 Several human rights groups on
Monday called on authorities in Azerbaijan to conduct a full and
transparent investigation into the murder of journalist Rasim
Aliyev.
Aliyev, who worked for the ANN.az website, died on Sunday in
a Baku hospital after he was severely beaten the previous day by
a group of people.
Officials have connected the attack to a Facebook post in
which Aliyev had criticised a football player, angering his
relatives. But human rights watchdogs suspect his killing could
be connected to a series of photos Aliyev had posted online
showing police brutality and social discontent.
Twelve human rights organisations, including the Sport for
Rights coalition, Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, Index on
Censorship, International Media Support and PEN American Centre,
supported the appeal.
"As Rasim Aliyev's murder shows, critical voices are at
greater risk now than ever before," Sport for Rights said in a
statement.
"The international community must act now to hold Azerbaijan
accountable for its human rights obligations and promote
much-needed reforms in the country."
Azerbaijan, ruled by President Ilham Aliyev since he
succeeded his father in 2003, has been courted by Western
countries because of its role as an alternative to Russia in
supplying oil and gas to Europe.
However, various European bodies and human rights groups
have accused Aliyev of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents,
including journalists, charges Baku denies.
"The president of Azerbaijan rates this incident as a threat
to the freedom of speech and information, free activity of the
mass media in the country," Ali Hasanov, the president's aide
for public and political affairs, said on Monday.
