(Adds details, background)
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, April 1 The head of Azerbaijan's central
bank said on Wednesday the bank was moving towards a managed
float of the manat currency as it was not yet ready to move to a
fully flexible rate.
"The central bank is moving towards a managed float of the
manat," Elman Rustamov said at a meeting of the parliament's
economic policy committee.
"The bank is not ready to move to a fully flexible rate."
He said that the central bank's interventions were necessary
at this stage to prevent major fluctuations of the manat.
"We can't allow such a volatility as it will create big
nervousness on the market," Rustamov said.
He said the manat's rate depended on the oil price,
macroeconomic indicators, the U.S. dollar's rate against the
euro, currency fluctuations in Azerbaijan's main trading
partners and central bank decisions.
Rustamov said the bank had sold more than $1 billion since
Feb. 21 from reserves following the manat's devaluation.
"The central bank's currency reserves right now are about
$10 billion. The bank has sold more than $1 billion since
February 21, when the manat was devalued," he said.
The bank spent $1 billion of reserves to prop up the
currency in January before allowing the manat to fall by 33.5
percent versus the dollar and 30 percent against euro on Feb.
21. Five days earlier, it had abandoned the manat's dollar peg
and adopted a dollar-euro basket to manage the exchange rate.
It said at the beginning of March that foreign exchange
reserves fell by $1.676 billion in February to $11.004 billion.
Azerbaijan is one of several former Soviet republics that
have been forced to devalue their currencies following a plunge
in the Russian rouble over the last year.
Rustamov also said the oil-rich country's 2016 budget would
be based on an average oil price forecast of $50 per barrel.
Economic analysts say the government's target of 4.4 percent
growth this year is at risk because that forecast envisages oil
at $90 a barrel. Brent crude is now trading near $55.
Oil and gas account for 95 percent of the country's exports
and 75 percent of government revenues.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)