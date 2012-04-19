NEW YORK, April 19 Moody's Investors Service
raised Azerbaijan's foreign sovereign credit rating by one notch
to an investment grade Baa3 on T hursday, citing a combination of
rapid foreign reserve accumulation and improvement in the
non-oil sector of its economy.
"High oil prices have helped the government accumulate
considerable foreign assets in both SOFAZ, the country's
sovereign wealth fund, and the reserves of the CBA, which
amounted to around USD40 billion at the end of 2011 (75 percent
of GDP)," Moody's said in a statement.
Government spending to improve the infrastructure of the
mostly Muslim former Soviet republic of about 9 million people
in the South Caucasus was cited as a secondary reason for the
upgrade. Moody's has a stable outlook on the credit.
"This strong performance has helped the economy avoid an
outright contraction in output as oil production decreased
sharply due to temporary, maintenance-related, disruptions in
the country's main Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oilfields during 2011,"
Moody's said, adding it believed there will continue to be
support for developing a diversified economy.
Last year both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings put
Azerbaijan at investment grade with a BBB-minus rating. S&P has
a stable outlook while Fitch has a positive outlook for the
credit.
