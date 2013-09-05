BAKU, Sept 5 Azerbaijan still sees a future for the Nabucco pipeline, even after picking a rival project to carry gas to Europe, as it expects to keep increasing output and exports of gas, its energy and industry minister said on Thursday.

In June, the partners in major Azeri gas development Shah Deniz II - BP, Azeri state oil company SOCAR, Total and Statoil - chose the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) over Austria-based Nabucco West.

The expected investment, including pipelines, will amount to more than $40 billion and reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

The TAP project from 2019 plans to deliver 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Shah Deniz II to Europe each year, by providing a link from Turkish pipeline TANAP to southern Italy via Greece and Albania. TANAP will ship another 6 bcm for Turkey's domestic market.

The Nabucco West project had hoped to build a central European pipeline to Austria via Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.

"Nabucco is not dead," Natik Aliyev told journalists. "It depends on our resources. And I think we have enough resources to increase production."

"Sixteen bcm per year in the (Shah Deniz) stage II is very pessimistic. I think that Shah Deniz can produce more than 20 bcm in stage II," Aliyev said.

He said that 10 bcm of gas would be enough for the TAP project.

"If demand in Europe increases, direct access to south-eastern European countries would be good," he added.

Aliyev said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan expected a rise in its natural gas production from 2020 after the launch of Shah Deniz II.

He said the energy-rich country would be able to produce 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year from 2020, up from the current 27 bcm.