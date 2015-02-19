BAKU Feb 19 Azeri oil exports rose 3.7 percent in January year-on-year, the State Customs Committee said on Thursday, driven by increasing oil output at fields operated by BP.

The committee said Azerbaijan exported 2.8 million tonnes of oil in the first month of this year, up from 2.7 million in the same month of 2014. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)