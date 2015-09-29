UPDATE 2-Azeri bank IBA says debt to be restructured totals $3.3 billion
* Creditors likely to face "haircut" - analyst (Updates with quotes, comments from creditor banks)
BAKU, Sept 29 Azerbaijan's oil exports fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in the January-August period, driven by a decline in oil production, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Tuesday.
Azerbaijan exported 22.1 million tonnes of oil in the first eight months of this year, down from 22.8 million in the same period of 2014, the source, who declined to be identified, told Reuters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Creditors likely to face "haircut" - analyst (Updates with quotes, comments from creditor banks)
ALGIERS, May 12 The new chief of Algeria's state energy company Sonatrach has urged employees to simplify bureaucracy, and focus on the core business of production as the North African state deals with lower oil prices, an internal company letter shows.