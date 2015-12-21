BAKU Dec 21 Azerbaijan's oil exports edged down by 1 percent in January-November compared with the same year-ago period, driven by a decline in oil production, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Monday.

Azerbaijan exported 29.9 million tonnes of oil in the first eleven months of this year, the source who declined to be identified, told Reuters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze/Katya Golubkova)