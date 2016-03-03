BAKU, March 3 Oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey totalled 4.6 million tonnes in January-February, down 2.2 percent from the same period last year, Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday.

Oil exports through the BTC rose 1.15 percent in 2015 to 28.836 million tonnes.

Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP.

It also exports oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Susan Fenton)