July 5, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 19 hours ago

Azerbaijan's H1 oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 12 pct yr/yr

1 Min Read

BAKU, July 5 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell 11.8 percent year on year in the first half of 2017 to 13.174 million tonnes from 14.930 million tonnes in the same period last year, state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday.

Oil exports through the BTC in 2016 totalled 28.86 million tonnes, up 1.3 percent.

Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields operated by BP.

It also exports oil via Russia, through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jason Neely)

