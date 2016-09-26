(Adds new info)

BAKU, Sept 26 A large gas leak at Azerbaijan's Guneshli oil field during maintenance caused a fire on Monday, the state energy company SOCAR said.

SOCAR said earlier a fire had broken out at the well on one of the Guneshli oil platforms, which belongs to the company, but then said that it was just the gas leakage.

"Despite of all security measures, (a) gas fountain turned into (a) fire," SOCAR and the country's Emergency Ministry said in a joint statement.

All 49 workers had been evacuated from the platform, it said. No casualties are reported.

In December last year, 30 workers were killed on one of SOCAR's offshore rigs during a large storm.