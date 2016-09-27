China's Xi says free trade important engine for development
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that free trade is an important engine for development as he opened a summit on China's new Silk Road plan.
BAKU, Sept 27 A fire at Azerbaijan's Guneshli oil field was extinguished on Tuesday, the state energy company SOCAR said.
SOCAR said on Monday a large gas leak at one of the wells during maintenance caused a fire. All 49 workers had been evacuated from the platform. No casualties were reported.
"The gas leakage was stopped and a fire was completely extinguished in early hours on Tuesday," SOCAR and the country's Emergency Ministry said in a joint statement.
In December last year, 30 workers were killed on one of SOCAR's offshore rigs during a large storm. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Heavens)
ISLAMABAD, May 13 Pakistan signed new deals with China on Saturday worth nearly $500 million ahead of Beijing's international forum on its "Silk Road" trade and infrastructure initiative for Asia, Africa and Europe, the Pakistani government said.