BAKU May 22 Azeri state energy company SOCAR
plans to increase oil refining by 3.1 percent to 6.7 million
tonnes of crude in 2014 on rising domestic fuel demand.
"SOCAR will increase volumes of oil procession on its
existing refineries because of rising consumption of oil
products, especially a petrol," SOCAR Vice-President Davud
Mamedov told Reuters.
SOCAR operates two ageing refineries - the Baku Oil Refinery
and the Oil Refinery Azneftyag, both in the capital Baku, that
process more than 6 million tonnes of crude per year.
Mamedov said both plants had resumed output on May 15 after
maintenance.
"Repairs at the refineries will allow increased production
of petrol to 1.5 million tonnes this year from 1.4 million
tonnes in 2013," he said.
Maintenance caused a temporary fall in oil processing to 1.2
million tonnes on January-April this year from 1.7 million
tonnes in the same period last year at the Baku Oil Refinery and
to 721,280 tonnes at the Oil Refinery Azneftyag from 698,590
tonnes an year ago.
SOCAR had imported about 200,000 tonnes of petrol in April
due to the maintenance.
The company plans to build a major complex processing oil,
gas and petrochemicals worth up to $14.4 billion near Baku,
scheduled for completion in 2023.
Construction is due to start in 2015 and the complex will
include a gas-processing plant, an oil refinery, as well as a
petrochemicals plant.
That will boost refinery capacity will be 8.5-9.0 million
tonnes per year.
