GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
BAKU, Sept 16 Azerbaijan produced 28.159 million tonnes of oil in January-August this year, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.