DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Azeri president Ilhan Aliyev said on Thursday that he was ready to cooperate with OPEC on production policies, if a global deal was reached to reduce oversupply.

The Azeri leader said at the World Economic Forum meeting of business leaders and policy makers in Davos that protests in Azerbaijan following a steep currency devaluation there were relatively small and were now over.

Azerbaijan would be able to develop sustainably, he added. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)