BAKU Aug 12 Azerbaijan produced 24.7 million tonnes of oil in January-July, 0.7 percent more than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

It increased its output of natural gas to 17.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 17.2 bcm. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze and Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Tsvetkova)