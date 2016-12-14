BAKU Dec 14 Azerbaijan produced 37.71 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in January-November, 1.5 percent less than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Wednesday.

It also reduced its output of natural gas to 26.89 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first eleven months of 2016 from 27.09 bcm in the same period last year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Christian Lowe)