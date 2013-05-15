* Russia ends pipeline deal with Azerbaijan
* Oil deliveries will go on this year
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, May 15 Azerbaijan is ready to discuss a
new deal to pump its oil across Russia on acceptable terms, the
head of Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday
following termination of a transhipment contract.
"The company will continue oil deliveries in case of
economic suitability of new (contract) conditions for SOCAR,"
Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters on Wednesday. "In case of
economic unsuitability, deliveries won't be implemented."
Russia terminated a 1996 contract with Azerbaijan on
Tuesday, as Azerbaijan failed to ship agreed quantities.
The contract allowed Azerbaijan to pump oil through a
1,330-km pipeline from the capital, Baku to the Russian Black
Sea port of Novorossiisk.
Under the agreement, Azerbaijan promised to ship no less
than 5.0 million tonnes a year by 2002 through the pipeline, but
it now pumps around 2 million tonnes annually.
Abdullayev said SOCAR was also ready to discuss with Russia
the possibility of oil shipments from third countries and other
oil transportation schemes.
Most Azeri oil is exported via the pipelines to Turkey and
Georgia, operated by British company BP, with only a
relatively small amount passing through Russia. Former Soviet
republic Azerbaijan lies between Russia and Iran on the western
coast of the Caspian Sea.
"There will be no problems with oil exports. We have
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route, Baku-Supsa and a railway," Abdullayev
said, referring to the pipelines to Turkish and Georgian ports
on the Black Sea.
Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, which
operates the Russian section of the route and has a separate
commercial contract with Azerbaijan, said on Tuesday deliveries
of Azeri oil would not be affected this year, but its terms of
transit could change substantially from 2014.
Transneft also said it might offer a new contract to
Azerbaijan based on a "pump or pay" principle.