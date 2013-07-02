* Incumbent Aliyev widely expected to win October poll
* Ibragimbekov plans to forfeit his Russian citizenship
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, July 2 Azerbaijan's embattled opposition
named an Oscar-winning screenwriter on Tuesday as its candidate
to challenge President Ilham Aliyev's decade-long rule in an
October election.
Rustam Ibragimbekov's huge popularity will go some way to
open up the election race in the oil and gas-producing former
Soviet republic, but analysts said Aliyev was still expected to
win.
Ibragimbekov co-wrote "Burnt by the Sun", which tells the
story of a Soviet army officer and his family during the
Stalinist purge and won the best foreign language film Oscar in
1994.
"This is a big responsibility and I'm ready to take it and
to go this way until the end," Ibragimbekov told Reuters by
telephone from Moscow.
He said he would give up his Russian citizenship to stand in
his home country.
Ibragimbekov will represent the National Council of
Democratic Forces (NCDF), an umbrella group of Aliyev's main
opponents. It still needs to register his name with election
authorities.
Living standards have risen in mainly Muslim Azerbaijan
since independence in 1991, but it has faced criticism over its
human rights record under Aliyev and his father Heydar who ruled
before him.
Protests against Aliyev, who received 88.73 percent of the
votes in a 2008 election, are usually swiftly quashed by police.
That vote was criticised by Western monitors and boycotted by
opposition groups.
The country of 9 million people located between Iran and
Russia has been courted by the West because of its role as an
alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas to Europe.
Aliyev's New Azerbaijan party, which officially named him as
their candidate last month, poured scorn on the opposition's
chances in the upcoming vote.
"Our candidate will get the majority of votes," Mubariz
Gurbanly, a member of New Azerbaijan Party's political council,
said.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Heavens)