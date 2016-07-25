By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, July 25 Azerbaijan's highest court on
Monday approved an initiative by President Ilham Aliyev to
extend the head of state's term of office to seven years from
five, a step his critics see as illegal and undemocratic.
Ratifying an extension in the presidential term in the oil-
and gas-exporting, ex-Soviet republic will require
constitutional amendments and a referendum, the constitutional
court said in a statement.
These changes would allow Aliyev, in power since 2003, to
further tighten his grip on power after his third term ends in
2018. A 2009 referendum scrapped Azerbaijan's two-term
presidential limit, effectively enabling Aliyev to rule for
life, provided he keeps being re-elected.
"In Azerbaijan, three years in every five are dedicated to
elections (presidential, parliamentary and local), and every
poll needs a year of preparations," Syavush Novruzov, executive
secretary of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party, told Reuters.
"That's why we think the president's proposal must be approved."
Critics see this move as a ploy to perpetuate Aliyev's rule,
which has been marked by crackdowns on the political opposition,
now small and disparate, and independent media.
"This amendment is illegal and undemocratic, and is an
attempt to strengthen rule in an unconstitutional way," Ali
Kerimli, an opposition Popular Front leader, told Reuters.
Azerbaijan is a significant exporter of oil and gas from the
Caspian Sea to Western nations.
The authoritarian rulers of some post-Soviet nations like
Caspian neighbour Kazakhstan, as well as Uzbekistan and
Tajikistan, have amended their constitutions via plebiscites to
prolong their reign.
In 2003, Aliyev, now 54, succeeded his father, Heydar, who
ruled Azerbaijan initially as a Communist Party leader within
the Soviet Union and then as president following independence.
At first, his rule benefited from an economic boom fuelled
by oil pumped to Europe from a region where the West and Russia
are vying for influence over huge energy reserves.
But a slump in global oil prices in the last two years has
weakened the Azeri manat currency and contracted the economy.
Betting on Azerbaijan's strategic location at the crossroads
between Europe and Asia, Aliyev has tried to strike a balance
between Moscow and the West, notably on energy policy.
The mainly Muslim country of 9 million people is crucial to
Europe's hopes of reducing its energy dependence on Russia, a
fact the opposition says has diluted Western criticism of
Aliyev's style of rule.
