By Nailia Bagirova
| BAKU, Sept 27
BAKU, Sept 27 Azerbaijan has voted in favour of
extending the presidential term from five to seven years,
election authorities said on Tuesday, a step that critics say
will hand unprecedented powers to President Ilham Aliyev who has
led the country since 2003.
The state election commission said a vast majority of the
91.2 percent of voters who turned out in a referendum in the
Caspian Sea oil-producer had backed the move.
"The referendum was conducted in a transparent manner,"
Mazakhir Panakhov, commission head, said before reading out the
result of Monday's plebiscite.
Aliyev, 54, who succeeded his father as president, can seek
re-election indefinitely after a maximum number of terms in
office was scrapped via a similar referendum seven years ago.
The authorities say a longer presidential term will ensure
continuity in decision-making, which they say is vital after a
slump in world oil prices halted Azerbaijan's long run of
economic growth.
Apart from the high vote in favour of extending the
presidential term there had also been strong support for another
28 amendments to the constitution, the election commission said.
Turnout was 69.7 percent.
Opposition and rights activists criticised the amendments,
which also give the president the right to declare an early
presidential election at his convenience, as well as dissolve
parliament.
Ahead of the vote, experts of the Council of Europe, a
rights and monitoring body, said many of the proposed amendments
being voted on would severely upset the balance of power by
giving "unprecedented" powers to the president.
"A majority of Azeri voters expressed their confidence in
Azerbaijan's president," said Ali Akhmedov, secretary of the
ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party.
"The referendum results will have a positive effect on the
implementation of economic reforms and will give an impetus to
business development," he said.
European observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe (PACE) recognised the referendum results, but
called on the Azeri authorities to improve the voting process.
"We think the referendum results are a step towards secure,
stable and sustainable development of Azerbaijan and reflect the
will of the Azerbaijani people," said Aleksandar Nikoloski, who
headed the PACE monitoring delegation.
"PACE hopes the Azerbaijani authorities will respect the
opinion of the Venice Commission in all its aspects," he added,
referring to a Council of Europe advisory unit which had
expressed reservations about the process.
European democracy watchdogs have said previous votes in the
ex-Soviet Caucasus country of 9.7 million were marred by
vote-rigging and unequal access to the media. The Baku
government denies the charges.
Aliyev's rule has long benefited from an economic boom
fuelled by oil pumped to Europe from a region where the West and
Russia are vying for influence over huge energy reserves.
But a slump in global oil prices in the past two years has
weakened the Azeri currency, the manat, and hurt the economy.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and
Richard Balmforth)