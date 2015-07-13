BAKU, July 13 Azerbaijan's central bank cut on Monday its key refinancing rate to 3 percent from 3.5 percent to boost economic growth in non-oil sector.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate last time to 3.5 percent from 4.25 percent in July of last year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)