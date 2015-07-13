BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
BAKU, July 13 Azerbaijan's central bank cut on Monday its key refinancing rate to 3 percent from 3.5 percent to boost economic growth in non-oil sector.
The central bank cut the refinancing rate last time to 3.5 percent from 4.25 percent in July of last year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.