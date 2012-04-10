BAKU, April 10 Azeri state energy company SOCAR
said it planned to start construction of a new oil refinery, gas
liquefaction plant and a chemical plant in the first quarter of
2013 in a project worth up to $14 billion.
"A preliminary cost of this complex will be about $14
billion ... The Azeri state oil fund as well as eximbanks
(export-import banks) of those countries where we will be buying
equipment will be financing this project," SOCAR President
Rovnag Abdullayev told journalists on Tuesday.
He added that SOCAR would act as a main shareholder in the
project.
The complex is designed to include an oil refinery with
annual capacity of 10 million tonnes, a plant to produce
liquefied natural gas (LNG) with an annual capacity of up to 15
billion cubic metres of gas, and a chemical plant, SOCAR Vice
President Tofik Gakhramanov told journalists.
Gakhramanov said that construction of the plants would be
completed by 2020.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Afet Mehdiyeva; writing by
Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, editing by Jane Baird)