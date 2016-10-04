Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
BAKU Oct 4 Azerbaijan's foreign-currency reserves declined to $4.132 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $4.193 billion at the start of the month, the country's central bank said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events