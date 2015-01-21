BERLIN Jan 21 Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shrugged off criticism of his government's record on free speech, saying during a visit to Germany on Wednesday that freedom of the press and other human rights were guaranteed in his country.

"Azerbaijan has no problem with the press freedom ranking. Neither is there any problem with my personal rating - the last polls proved that: more than 90 percent of the population back me," he told a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Campaigners at Human Rights Watch had urged the German leader to challenge Aliyev on human rights, complaining that authorities arrested more than 30 critics of his government last year, including human rights activists and journalists. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Sabine Siebold)