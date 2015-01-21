BERLIN Jan 21 Azerbaijan's President Ilham
Aliyev shrugged off criticism of his government's record on free
speech, saying during a visit to Germany on Wednesday that
freedom of the press and other human rights were guaranteed in
his country.
"Azerbaijan has no problem with the press freedom ranking.
Neither is there any problem with my personal rating - the last
polls proved that: more than 90 percent of the population back
me," he told a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Campaigners at Human Rights Watch had urged the German
leader to challenge Aliyev on human rights, complaining that
authorities arrested more than 30 critics of his government last
year, including human rights activists and journalists.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Sabine Siebold)