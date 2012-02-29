TBILISI Feb 29 Azerbaijan is demolishing
homes and evicting residents in Baku, a leading human rights
group said on Wednesday, in an attempt to turn its capital into
a gleaming backdrop for the Eurovision Song Contest in May.
Flush with cash from oil and gas sales, Azeri authorities
have swept away whole regions of Baku to make way for parks,
roads, luxury apartments and a shopping centre ahead of the song
contest.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented the evictions of dozens
of families in the neighbourhood where a giant glass-encased
'Crystal Hall' is being build to host Eurovision.
"The Azerbaijani government is not just demolishing homes,
it's destroying peoples' lives," said Jane Buchanan, senior
Europe and Central Asia researcher at the rights group, adding
the demolitions cast a shadow over the song contest.
"It should immediately stop illegal expropriations,
evictions, and demolitions and compensate the people who have
been evicted for both the loss of their homes and emotional
suffering."
The mayor's office and the state property committee could
not be reached for immediate comment. The Azeri authorities have
said they offer residents compensation or resettlement.
DEMOLITION
Opponents say the demolition work is creating misery and
changing the atmosphere of Baku, whose narrow lanes, merchants
houses and ancient minarets are now dwarfed by modern glass
office buildings and high-rise apartments.
HRW cited cases of apartment buildings being torn down while
court challenges were still pending and said some residents were
detained at night by the police.
"I woke up because the building was shaking and I could hear
something like thunder," HRW quoted Arzu Adigezalova, 41, as
saying. The maths teacher and a single mother of two young
children has been evicted from her flat in central Baku.
"I took the kids and went outside. [I went up to] the
official in charge and asked him to give us time to take our
belongings out. He looked at me and said, 'OK,' but then in the
next moment said to the bulldozer driver, 'Break it down'."
HRW documented cases of homeowners receiving no compensation
offers or offers were far below the market value of the
properties being demolished.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Sophie Hares)