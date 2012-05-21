BAKU May 21 Days before Azerbaijan comes under
global scrutiny as it hosts the Eurovision song contest, police
detained at least 10 protesters in central Baku on Monday during
a march demanding democracy and the resignation of the
government.
Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic, wants to use the
Eurovision contest to highlight the progress the oil-producing
nation of nine million people has made since independence in
1991, while critics of the government are using the huge
interest in the event to air allegations of human rights abuses.
Around 40 protesters gathered near the presidential
administration in the glistening city centre, decorated for the
May 26 song contest, where uniformed and plainclothes police
officers pushed some of them onto what looked like city buses.
Other marchers, part of a movement that has been staging an
increasing number of anti-government demonstrations, chanted
"Resign!"
Baku, under fire over its rights record, dismissed recent
accusations by rights groups Amnesty International and Human
Rights Watch that it tramples on freedom of expression.
"We know the image and strength of these organisations but
they are losing the trust of our society," said Ali Hasanov,
head of the public and political issues department at the
presidential administration.
"Their conclusions do not correspond with the reality" and
their statements are "anti-Azeri propaganda", he told a news
conference.
Critics accuse Ilham Aliyev, who succeeded his father to the
presidency of the Caspian Sea country north of Iran, of clamping
down on dissent, but Baku says the country enjoys full freedom
of speech and a vibrant opposition press.
Rights groups urged the authorities last week to release
jailed opposition activists and guarantee freedom of expression
for protesters taking part in peaceful demonstrations before the
contest.
"When viewers across the world tune in for the Eurovision
this month, the most convincing way for Azerbaijan to present
itself as a modern, progressive nation will be for the
authorities to end their ongoing crackdown on freedom of
expression," John Dalhuisen, Amnesty International's Europe and
Central Asia director, said in a statement last week.
Baku has stepped up security throughout the city, citing the
danger of attacks by Islamist fundamentalists.
A group of hackers, calling themselves Cyberwarriors for
Freedom, attacked the official websites of the Eurovision song
contest last week, demanding that Azerbaijan cancel the
competition and comparing it to a "gay parade".
Azerbaijan won the right to host the contest by winning last
year's event in Germany with the love song "Running Scared".
