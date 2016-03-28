BAKU, March 28 Azeri human rights activist and
lawyer Intigam Aliyev was freed from jail on Monday, his lawyer
said.
Azerbaijan pardoned 148 prisoners including journalists,
rights activists and political opponents this month in an
apparent move to deflect Western criticism of the ex-Soviet
republic's human rights record.
Analysts say President Ilham Aliyev has included some
political prisoners in amnesties in recent years to avoid
complaints over crackdowns on free speech in Azerbaijan, a major
oil and natural gas exporter.
The Baku supreme court on Monday reduced lawyer Aliyev's
seven-and-a-half-year prison term to a five-year probation
period.
Aliyev was detained in the Azeri capital Baku in August 2014
and charged with tax evasion, abuse of office and illegal
entrepreneurship.
London-based Amnesty International said Aliyev's release was
"an overdue step towards righting the injustice against him".
"Prisoner of conscience Intigam Aliyev has paid dearly for
his frontline human rights work - the only 'crime' he committed
was to defend his fellow citizens' freedoms," said Denis
Krivosheev, Deputy Director for Europe and Central Asia at
Amnesty International.
Amnesty International said seven prisoners of conscience
were still jailed in Azerbaijan.
The government says Azerbaijan, a Caspian Sea republic of
about 9 million people bordering Russia, Iran and Turkey, enjoys
full freedom of speech and a free press.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by
Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov/Ruth Pitchford)