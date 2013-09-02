* Baku arrests activists, critical journalists
* Authorities tightening screws ahead of vote
* West courts oil-rich Azerbaijan despite abuse
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Sept 2 Azerbaijan has intensified a
crackdown on activists and journalists to stifle criticism of
long-term leader Ilham Aliyev before presidential elections in
October, campaign group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday.
Authorities in the oil-rich South Caucasus nation have
arrested dozens on trumped-up charges, dispersed anti-government
rallies and adopted laws curbing freedom of speech and assembly
in the past 18 months, the organisation said in a report.
Azeri authorities could not be immediately reached for
comment, but Baku has repeatedly denied abusing human rights in
the past.
"Prosecuting people who criticise the authorities and report
on issues of public interest is a cynical and transparent
attempt to stifle government critics," HRW researcher Giorgi
Gogia said.
The European Union and other bodies in June accused the
ex-Soviet state of tightening curbs on free expression by making
defamation over the Internet a criminal offence punishable by
imprisonment.
"TRUMPED-UP" CHARGES
HRW said authorities had in particular targeted youth
activists critical of the authorities on social networks.
Several members of opposition youth movement NIDA were
arrested earlier this year accused of plans to instigate
violence during protests, and a number of journalists and rights
workers were detained on fake charges, it said.
"The authorities have used a range of trumped-up criminal
charges, including narcotics and weapons possession,
hooliganism, incitement, and treason to lock up these critics."
According to the report, Azeri authorities have also
increased fines for unsanctioned protests by up to 100 times and
expanded from 15 to 60 the maximum prison term for public order
misdemeanours often used to jail protestors.
Western powers are generally critical of Azeri human rights
violations, the report said, but the reported abuse has not had
a major impact on their relations with Baku.
"That is perhaps due to Azerbaijan's geostrategic importance
and hydrocarbon resources," HRW said.
The mainly Muslim Caspian Sea nation, ruled by Ilham Aliyev
since he succeeded his father in 2003, has been courted by
Western powers because of its role as an alternative to Russia
in supplying oil and gas to Europe.
Aliyev, 51, is almost certain to win the upcoming October
polls in a tightly controlled political system, despite mounting
opposition from Azeris tired of his rule.
Vote monitoring groups have previously criticised the
democratic credential of ballots in the country over the past
decade.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; editing by David Evans)