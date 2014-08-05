BAKU Aug 5 A human rights activist in
Azerbaijan has been arrested, just days after his activist wife
was locked up, in a case that critics say highlights how the
government is cracking down on dissent in the former Soviet
republic.
Arif Yunus, an expert at the Baku-based Institute for Peace
and Democracy, was arrested on Tuesday on his way to visit his
wife, Leyla Yunus, the head of the institute and herself a
prominent human rights activist. Her three-month detention was
ordered by a court last week.
The prosecutors' office said Arif Yunus violated travel
restrictions that were imposed on him last week. The Azeri court
on Tuesday ordered him held for three months in pre-trial
detention.
The prosecutors said Arif and Leyla Yunus are accused of
having links to the special forces of neighbouring Armenia and
being involved in recruiting Azeri citizens for espionage.
Fresh fighting broke out last week between Azeris and
Armenians around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave within Azerbaijan
with a majority Armenian population.
Conflict between ethnic Azeris and Armenians erupted there
in 1991 after Armenian-backed forces seized the area and nearby
Azeri districts. A ceasefire was brokered in 1994, but efforts
to reach a permanent settlement have failed.
Mainly Muslim Azerbaijan has been governed by President
Ilham Aliyev since he succeeded his father in 2003. It has been
courted by the West as an alternative to Russia in supplying oil
and gas to Europe.
Rights groups accuse the government of muzzling dissent and
jailing opponents, charges it denies. Amnesty International says
Azerbaijan is holding 20 prisoners of conscience.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Larry King)