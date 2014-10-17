BAKU Oct 17 Four jailed opposition activists in
Azerbaijan have been pardoned and released as part of a wider
amnesty announced by President Ilham Aliyev, state media said on
Friday.
All four were arrested in March 2013 after taking part in
protests in the capital Baku over the death of an army conscript
at a barracks, the latest in a string of unexplained non-combat
deaths in the military.
Three, all members of a youth movement called NIDA, were
convicted of hooliganism, possessing drugs and explosives, and
intent to cause public disorder. The fourth, Hasan Huseinly, was
head of a non-governmental organisation, "Intellectual Citizen".
Rights groups accuse Aliyev, who succeeded his father in
2003, of clamping down on dissent and rigging elections, but say
he has been cushioned from Western criticism because of
Azerbaijan's role as an oil supplier to Europe and transit route
for U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The government denies the
accusations.
The opposition activists were among a group of 80 pardoned
prisoners, including citizens of Turkey, Pakistan and Iran, but
there were no details of the crimes these people had been
sentenced for.
Activists say many other government critics remain behind
bars.
"Unfortunately, only four people from our list of political
prisoners were pardoned today," Novella Jafarogly, a human
rights activist, told Reuters.
"We will continue our work and hope that there won't be any
political prisoners by the end of January, when the Council of
Europe Parliamentary Assembly starts its winter session."
The Council is Europe's main human rights and democracy
forum. Last May its parliamentary arm delivered an embarrassing
rebuke to Azerbaijan by accusing it of intimidating and
repressing its critics, a week after the former Soviet republic
took over the chairmanship of the Council's ministerial
committee.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)