BAKU, March 17 Azerbaijan pardoned 148 prisoners
including journalists, rights activists and political opponents
on Thursday, state media said, in an apparent move to deflect
Western criticism of the ex-Soviet republic's human rights
record.
Analysts say President Ilham Aliyev has included some
political prisoners in amnesties in recent years to deflect
complaints over crackdowns on free speech in Azerbaijan, a major
oil and natural gas exporter.
Among those pardoned were rights advocates Taleh
Khasmamadov, Hilal Mammadov and Rasul Jafarov, opposition
National Statehood Party chief Nemat Panahli, six members of an
opposition party and a civic youth movement, ex-election
watchdog chief Anar Mammadli and journalist Parviz Hasimov.
All were jailed after convictions on charges including tax
evasion, illegal business activity and drug trafficking.
Prominent journalist Rauf Mirkadyrov, convicted in 2014 of
espionage and high treason, was also freed after the Baku court
of appeals cut his six-year prison term to a five-year probation
period. He was not in the amnesty list.
Mirkadyrov and the other freed prisoners denied the charges
against them, calling them politically motivated and fabricated.
Mirkadyrov was a political correspondent at the independent
Azeri Russian-language newspaper Zerkalo (Mirror) in Turkey,
from where he was deported to Azerbaijan two years ago.
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini
welcomed the amnesty following talks she had in Baku two weeks
ago, saying she hoped they would lead to releases of remaining
imprisoned rights activists. About 10 are still jailed.
The government says Azerbaijan, a Caspian Sea republic of
about 9 million people sandwiched between Russia, Iran and
Turkey, enjoys full freedom of speech and a free press.
