STRASBOURG, France, Sept 29 A pan-European
rights watchdog awarded a prize on Monday to a democracy
campaigner jailed in Azerbaijan, underlining its concern about
human rights in the former Soviet republic.
Anar Mammadli, the head of the independent Baku-based
Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Centre, was jailed in
December on charges of tax evasion and illegal business activity
after documenting widespread electoral violations.
Critics have said his imprisonment is part of a
government-led crackdown on dissent in the oil-rich nation.
"Mr. Mammadli's commitment lies in the area of promoting
democratic institutions and civil and political rights," Anne
Brasseur, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council
of Europe, said presenting the 60,000 euro ($76,188) prize to
his father, Asaf, in the French city of Strasbourg.
The 47-nation Council of Europe is best known for drawing up
the European Convention on Human Rights, which came into force
in 1953 and established the European Court of Human Rights.
Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim country sandwiched between
Russia and Iran, has been governed by President Ilham Aliyev
since he succeeded his father in 2003. It has been courted by
the West because of its role as an alternative to Russia in
supplying oil and gas to Europe.
Rights groups accuse Azerbaijan of muzzling dissent and
jailing opponents. Baku denies the charges, saying its
nine-million strong population enjoys freedom of speech and
access to opposition press.
Mammadli's lawyer and human rights activists have called the
charges against him "unfounded", saying the verdict was
politically motivated and tied to his reporting of violations in
last October's vote.
International monitors also reported violations during the
elections, in which Aliyev won a third straight term with nearly
85 percent of votes.
($1 = 0.7875 euro)
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk
and Crispian Balmer)