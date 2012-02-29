BAKU Feb 29 Azeri state energy company
SOCAR and Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft have
agreed on a new, more flexible transit policy for Azerbaijan's
oil exports via Russia, Azerbaijan's industry and energy
minister said.
Azerbaijan has used the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline for its
oil exports since 1997 along with four other ports: Supsa,
Batumi and Kulevi in Georgia and Ceyhan in Turkey.
"We agreed with Transneft to apply a more flexible tariff
policy, which envisages lower tariffs on shipments of big
volumes of oil, instead of a single tariff of $15.67 per tonne,"
Natik Aliyev told reporters on Wednesday.
"The Russian company now says that it makes no difference
for them which brand of transit oil will be shipped through the
pipeline," Aliyev said.
Transneft had previously wanted just Azeri Light to be
exported via the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline.
Azerbaijan's oil exports via Russia fell to 1.99 million
tonnes in 2011, down from 2.24 million tonnes in 2010.
The decline was mainly caused by an increase in oil supplies
to Azeri refineries due to rising domestic consumption of oil
products and repair works at one of the sections of the
Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline.
SOCAR said in October last year crude shipments via Russia,
which make up a relatively small part of total Azeri exports,
would fall to 1.7 million tonnes in 2012.
(Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; editing by James Jukwey)