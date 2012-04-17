BAKU, April 17 The consortium developing
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field will go ahead with the Front
End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase of the estimated $25
billion stage II project, operator BP said on Tuesday.
The decision was announced at a meeting between Azeri
President Ilham Aliyev and BP chief executive Bob Dudley in the
Azeri capital of Baku.
"We are pleased to announce this major step forward," said
Rashid Javanshir, BP's president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and
Turkey. "Engineering studies, commercial agreements and the
support of the state of Azerbaijan and other governments give
the Shah Deniz consortium the confidence to embark upon this
FEED phase," he added.
Shah Deniz, being developed by BP, Statoil and
Azeri state energy company SOCAR, is estimated to contain 1.2
trillion cubic metres of gas, which European companies hope can
supply them for decades, cutting their dependence on Russia.
Production was launched in 2006, with the second phase
expected to start by 2017.