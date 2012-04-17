* Azeri gas field consortium to start FEED phase
* Selection of export route to be made in 2013
By Lada Evgrashina and Margarita Antidze
BAKU, April 17 The consortium developing
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field will go ahead with the Front
End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase of the estimated $25
billion stage II project, operator BP said on Tuesday.
The decision was announced at a meeting between Azeri
President Ilham Aliyev and BP chief executive Bob Dudley in the
Azeri capital of Baku.
"We are pleased to announce this major step forward," said
Rashid Javanshir, BP's president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and
Turkey. "Engineering studies, commercial agreements and the
support of the state of Azerbaijan and other governments give
the Shah Deniz consortium the confidence to embark upon this
FEED phase." .
Shah Deniz, being developed by BP, Statoil and
Azeri state energy company SOCAR, is estimated to contain 1.2
trillion cubic metres of gas, which European companies hope can
supply them for decades, cutting their dependence on Russia.
Production was launched in 2006, with the second phase
expected to start by the end of 2017. The project's second phase
is set to produce 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year.
Selection of the export route from Shah Deniz II is to be
made by the consortium during this stage, when engineering
studies will be refined, further wells will be drilled,
commercial agreements will be finalised and key construction
contracts will start, BP said.
"The Shah Deniz consortium will make a final route selection
in 2013," it said.
The Nabucco and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortia are
vying to build the infrastructure to carry gas to Europe from
the second phase of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field.
One more option is the South East Europe Pipeline from
Turkey to the Romania-Hungary border, a route proposed by BP
days before a deadline for consortia to submit bids in October
last year.