BAKU, March 1 Azeri state energy firm SOCAR
plans to raise $1 billion via a Eurobond issue for refinancing
its existing debt and funding its upstream and downstream
operations, a SOCAR official said on Friday.
"We are working on Eurobonds ... the issue is aimed at
improving SOCAR's ratings on the financial markets," SOCAR
President Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.
SOCAR issued a debut Eurobond of $500 million last year.
"We issued Eurobonds of $500 million last year," Abdullayev
said. He said since then the bonds had attracted good demand.
SOCAR used funds from the first issue to buy assets from
Exxon Mobil in Switzerland as well as for increasing the
company's stake in Turkey's Petkim Holding.
Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service has assigned
a Ba1 rating to the approximately $1.0 billion worth of notes
SOCAR plans to sell.
The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting SOCAR's
robust financial metrics, supported by the favourable oil market
environment; and the company's operating performance outlook,
Moody's said in a press release.